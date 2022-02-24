Wanted drug smuggler Sarbjit Sander killed in Canada

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, January 23

Wanted drug smuggler Sarbjit Singh Sander was found murdered in Langley, Canada, on February 10, central and state security agencies confirmed today.

Sander was a co-accused in the Rs 6,000-crore drug smuggling case, in which dismissed cop Jagdish Bhola’s name also cropped up.

He was among 11 wanted drug smugglers hiding in Canada. In February 2018, then Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had handed over the list of the 11 smugglers to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for their speedy extradition. The Punjab Police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also moved applications for the extradition of the accused.

Police officials said the murder of Sander ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab was a curious development. “Sander’s murder is a setback to the investigation into the international drug smuggling that involves big fish,” said a police official.

Though Canadian officials have established the deceased man’s name, it was not immediately ascertained whether or not he was the same smuggler wanted by the Indian Police.

Officials of a central agency said they were in touch with the Canadian police to find the motive behind the alleged murder.

Sergeant David Lee of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team BC RCMP issued a press statement, saying: “On February 10, around 1.30 am, the Langley RCMP found a dead man in 1700 block of 224 Street. He was identified as 57-year-old Sarbjit Sander. Based on information gathered so far, there appears to be no link to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict. This incident is believed to be isolated and not random.”

Sander’s name has figured in the investigation by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Punjab Police and the ED into high-profile drug smuggling cases. It has been alleged that Sander arranged couriers for transportation of drugs and routed money via illegal means.

