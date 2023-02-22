Wanted gangster Teja Mehandipuria, two others killed in police encounter in Punjab's Bassi Pathana

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 22

Three gangsters were shot dead on Wednesday in an encounter with police at Bassi Pathana in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Two of the slain gangsters have been identified as Teja Mehandipuria and Manpreet Peeta. While the third gangster is yet to be identified, police suspect him to be Nishant.

Police officials at the crime scene.

Teja was involved in more than 40 criminal cases in Punjab. AGTF head Pramod Ban and DSP Bikramjit Brar led the operation. “We were following the gangsters and they were involved in delivery of weapons and were part of the Phillaur murder case,” Ban said.

The gangsters were involved in the January 8 murder case of constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa. Bajwa was part of a police team that was chasing gangsters who had robbed a car at gunpoint in Phillaur’s Kangjagir village. During the chase the gangsters had fired at the police party and a bullet pierced through Bajwa leading to his death during treatment.

A Thar jeep was left abandoned on roadside with over a dozen bullet marks. Police cordoned off the area and announcements were made to public to stay indoors.

Sub inspector Gurpreet Singh and constable Sukhraj were injured in the encounter. One of them has received a bullet wound and has been rushed to hospital.

Teja was facing trial in 40 criminal cases, including murder, robbery and attempt to murder.

He was lodged in Bathinda jail and was released on bail on November 16 last. Teja jumped bail, following which he got reunited with his gang members. They allegedly planned to target religious and political leaders and members of rival gang.

“The gangster, as per our information has procured abundant arms and ammunition. He was in Punjab and another crime was in the offing,” confirmed a source.

Sources said the encounter was unavoidable after the gangsters started firing indiscriminately.

The gangsters were well armed and when asked to surrender they started firing at the police and also at nearby residents.

Hailing from Nawanshahr, Teja was also involved in training other criminals and recruiting youngsters in the world of crime.