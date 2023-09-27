War of words between Partap Singh Bajwa, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 26

Amid growing rift between the Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party and the state Congress, even as their parent parties are part of the INDIA alliance, the comment by Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa yesterday regarding 32 AAP MLAs being in touch with him, drew the ire of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Reacting sharply to the comment, CM Mann said, “Pratap Bajwa you are talking about breaking the elected government of the people of Punjab. I know Congress killed your desire to become Chief Minister. I am a representative of three crore people of Punjab and not a trident of a chair. I dare you to talk to your party’s high command.”

Bajwa had set the cat among the pigeons yesterday after he reportedly said 32 AAP MLAs were in touch with him. He said, “We also have 18 Congress MLAs. We need to push things a little and we are in the position to form the government. Within two months of the General Election, the AAP government would fall.”

Within a few hours of the CM’s tweet, Bajwa responded with another tweet, “Even the kings could not retain their kingdom forever. You are the acting Chief Minister of Punjab and though I don’t deem it important to respond to you, l would like to say that when your boss Arvind Kejriwal loses the reins of Punjab, you talk to your party high command.”

“Your comic antics are killing the development agenda... you have neither been able to control deteriorating law and order, economy, rampant drug abuse amongst youth. Your or your party boss have also been unable to speak anything in favour of the NRIs in Canada.”

The statements by both leaders come at a time when the INDIA alliance is trying to unite to form a formidable force against the ruling NDA at the national level.

What Lop had said We have 18 MLAs. We need to push things a little and we are in the position to form the government. Within two months of the General Election, the AAP government will fall. — Partap Bajwa, Oppn leader

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Bhagwant Mann #Congress #Partap Singh Bajwa