War of words erupts over principals' Singapore visit

Chandigarh, March 7
Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the government will register an FIR against Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira for tweeting factually incorrect information regarding qualification of teachers being sent to Singapore for training.
Bains was referring to Khaira’s tweet stating that the government changed the criteria from minimum five years of remaining service to two years.
Bains said the government made no such change.
It led to a heated exchange of words between the duo. While Khaira asked Bains to “mind your language”, the minister called him a “habitual liar”.
Congress MLA Aruna Chaudhary alleged that truckers were being levied illegal freight charges in Dinanangar since the AAP government took over.
She showed payment slips to the Speaker and said, “Just for the knowledge of the House, certain AAP leaders with criminal background are running the show in Dinanagar. Government should initiate action against the accused.”
Replying to a specific question by Amritsar (North) MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Bains said higher education was in a poor state due to the shortage of teachers. “A few recruitments are underway. The matter pertaining to appointment of 1,158 teachers is pending in the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” the minister said.
