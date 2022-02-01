War widows battle for honour, benefits

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

Widows of several war heroes who had laid down their lives in the line of duty and were decorated posthumously for gallantry have claimed that the state government has failed to recognise their sacrifices and accord them due honour.

Speaking to mediapersons, they said even after 30 years some of them were struggling to get benefits promised to them under the state government’s policies for war heroes.

Kamla Rani, whose husband Naib Subedar Baldev Raj, was killed in a counter-insurgency operation in Baramulla district in 1992 said she was deeply disheartened at the attitude of the state government. He was decorated with Kirti Chakra, the second highest peacetime gallantry award, she said.

Sepoy Rajinder Singh, a recipient of Shaurya Chakra, had left behind his pregnant wife when he was killed in action in 1998. Even 23 years, the mother and son have been waiting employment from the Punjab Government.

Lt Joga Singh, also a recipient of Shaurya Chakra was killed in counter-insurgency operation in 1998, but his family continues to run from pillar to post.

Bhupinder Kaur, widow of Lt Col Bachittar Singh, a Shaurya Chakra recipient, said while her husband’s name is displayed at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, no gratitude has been shown by the Punjab Ggovernment. She said she had to face intense hardships in raising her daughters. Sukhroop Sahota brave officer’s younger daughter said the government cannot overlook her father’s sacrifice and other families. She said her father was also awarded Army Commanders Commendation & Chief of Army Staff Commendation for displaying bravery in Operation Rhino against the ULFA militants in Assam.

The provisions of the Honour and Gratitude Policy of Punjab were not being followed in letter and spirit, they added.