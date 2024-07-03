Chandigarh, July 3
National Security Act detainee Amritpal Singh will take oath on July 5, announced Faridkot MP Sarbjeet Singh Khalsa on his social media account.
Taking to Facebook, he said that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has confirmed the same to him.
The 'Waris Punjab De' chief is likely to be flown directly to the Parliament in a helicopter from Assam’s Dirbuagarh jail, said Punjab police sources.
Amritsar deputy commissioner Ghansham Thori confirmed that Amritpal Singh has been granted parole.
He said Amritpal has been granted parole for up to four days or less beginning July 5, with certain conditions that has been communicated to Dibrugarh Jail Superintendent. Amritsar Police will accompany him to Delhi.
On Monday morning, some rebel leaders went to the Amritsar home of Khalistani activist and met his parents.
Recently, the Punjab Government has sent an application to Speaker Om Birla for grant of parole to Amritpal Singh to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP.
Meanwhile, pro-Khalistan leader’s supporters feel he should get an opportunity to serve his duties and “bust the image of an anarchist”.
They are, however, reluctant to discuss the contradictory stand Amritpal took by contesting the Lok Sabha poll despite having claimed that he did not have faith in the Indian Constitution.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Facebook #Faridkot #Khadoor Sahib #Lok Sabha #Om Birla #Social Media
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hathras stampede toll rises to 121; UP CM orders judicial probe, says panel to look into 'conspiracy' angle
FIR says organisers hid evidence, 2.5 lakh people crammed in...
Hathras stampede: All about 'Bhole Baba' and his army of followers who stay away from press and social media
Bhole Baba absconding, name missing from FIR
'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP on July 5
Announcement made by Faridkot MP Sarbjeet Singh Khalsa on hi...
Congress biggest opponent of Constitution: PM Modi's scathing attack in Rajya Sabha
Modi's attack on Congress in Upper House took unexpected tur...
Hemant Soren set to return as Jharkhand CM following consensus among JMM-led alliance MLAs
Sources say Champai Soren, who had taken oath as the 12th ch...