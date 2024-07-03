'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP on July 5

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 3

National Security Act detainee Amritpal Singh will take oath on July 5, announced Faridkot MP Sarbjeet Singh Khalsa on his social media account.

Taking to Facebook, he said that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has confirmed the same to him.

The 'Waris Punjab De' chief is likely to be flown directly to the Parliament in a helicopter from Assam’s Dirbuagarh jail, said Punjab police sources.

Amritsar deputy commissioner Ghansham Thori confirmed that Amritpal Singh has been granted parole.

He said Amritpal has been granted parole for up to four days or less beginning July 5, with certain conditions that has been communicated to Dibrugarh Jail Superintendent. Amritsar Police will accompany him to Delhi.

On Monday morning, some rebel leaders went to the Amritsar home of Khalistani activist and met his parents.

Recently, the Punjab Government has sent an application to Speaker Om Birla for grant of parole to Amritpal Singh to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP.

Meanwhile, pro-Khalistan leader’s supporters feel he should get an opportunity to serve his duties and “bust the image of an anarchist”.

They are, however, reluctant to discuss the contradictory stand Amritpal took by contesting the Lok Sabha poll despite having claimed that he did not have faith in the Indian Constitution.

