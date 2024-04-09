Warm greetings and a tight hug: Bhagwant Mann meets AAP’s Sanjay Singh at Punjab CM’s residence in Chandigarh

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 9

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at his official residence in Chandigarh.

Sanjay Singh was accompanied by his wife. They went there to meet the newborn baby girl of the Punjab chief minister.

Sanjay Singh and his wife were warmly received by Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur.

In the absence of AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, Singh and Mann have the big responsibility of steering the party's election campaign on their shoulders.

Singh and Mann would also hold a meeting with AAP MLAs regarding the Lok Sabha elections.

Polling for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 1.

