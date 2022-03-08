Warm welcome for Ukraine returnee Amloh girl

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 7

Amloh resident Shruti Lotava, a third-year student of MBBS in Kharkiv National Medical University, reached home safely from war-torn Ukraine. She was accorded a warm welcome by residents at Mandi Gobindgarh town today.

Talking to mediapersons, she said after days of nightmare, she along with four other girl students made it to Hungary, where they were attended to warmly by representatives of the Indian Government. They were provided with free accommodation and food and transported to India.

She said their journey through the war-torn country was nothing short of an ordeal. They travelled on foot for long distances before boarding a train to reach the Hungarian border.

Four students from the district were stranded in Ukraine. While Sharuti Lotava has returned home, three others — Jashanpreet Singh, Harjit Singh and Gurminder Singh — are still stranded.

