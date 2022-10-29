Warring: AAP govt pushing Punjab towards bankruptcy

Chandigarh, October 28
PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today warned the AAP government against the “fiscal profligacy” which could push the state into bankruptcy.
“Given the rate at which the AAP government is borrowing money, it will add at least Rs 1 lakh crore to the already debt-ridden state,” Warring said, while pointing out that in the last six months the state had taken a debt of Rs 11,464 crore, which meant that the total borrowings in five years would cross Rs 1 lakh crore.
Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa also expressed concern over the “deteriorating” fiscal health of the state. Bajwa said the revelations made by the Comptroller Auditor General (CAG) on the fiscal health of Punjab were startling and a cause for concern.
