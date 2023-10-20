Warring, Bajwa meet leaders opposing return of turncoats

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 19

Paving the way for the homecoming of former Congress leaders, PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa today held a close-door meeting with leaders who were annoyed with the same.

The homecoming will take place tomorrow at the Punjab Congress Bhavan here. Among the leaders who attended the meeting were former MLA Devinder Ghubaya, Khusbaz Jattana, Raja Gill, besides other leaders.

They were objecting as those, according to them, being inducted would affect their poll prospects. On seeing the resentment among party leaders, the party high command had told the state unit leaders to iron out differences with those objecting before going ahead with the rejoinings.

Among the leaders who would be joining include cabinet ministers Dr Raj Kumar Verka, Sunder Sham Arora, Gurpreet Kangar, Balbir Sidhu, Jeet Mohinder Sidhu, Hans Raj Joshan, besides Amrik Singh Dhillon and Mohinder Rinwa. While Verka, Arora, Kangar and Sidhu had joined BJP, Rinwa and Joshan joined SAD.

“An assurance was given by Warring and Bajwa that those being inducted would be fielded from other areas. Like former Akali leader Jeet Mohinder Sidhu would be fielded form Maur and not Talwandi Sabo, Dhillon would not be fielded from Samrala and Joshan would not be fielded from Fazilka,” said a leader privy to the discussion.

