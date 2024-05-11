Warring boosts Yamini Gomar’s campaign

Hoshiarpur, May 10
Giving a boost to the ongoing campaign of Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha candidate Yamini Gomar, PCC chief and Ludhiana Lok Sabha nominee Amarinder S Raja Warring attended her pre-nomination roadshow today.
The duo went through bazaars of the city, waving at the crowds to reach the office of District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal.
Warring addressed the gathering, saying that he had come to Hoshiarpur to support the candidate who was fighting against a traitor of the Congress party, Raj Kumar Chabbewal, as he had left the party to join the AAP.
The party’s pick for Hoshiarpur, Gomar, hails from a humble background. As per her affidavit, she has no immovable assets, and she or her husband do not own any jewellery or vehicle.
