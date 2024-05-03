Amrinder Singh Raja Warring calls Ravneet Bittu ‘traitor’

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 2

Congress candidate from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today made his first appearance after the announcement of his name as the party candidate from Ludhiana.

As soon as he entered Ludhiana, Warring said he was here not to spend his summer vacations, but to play IPL. Explaining the meaning of IPL, he said, I stand for India (to protect the Constitution of India), P for personal character (will fight against traitors) and L for Ludhiana (people and their development).

Congress workers in large numbers welcomed him and he was received by senior party leaders, including Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Rakesh Pandey, Capt Sandeep Sandhu, Surdinder Dawer, Sanjay Talwar, Kuldeep Singh Vaid, Ishwerjot Singh Cheema among others.

Warring threw an open challenge to turncoat Ravneet Singh Bittu and compared him with the traitors during the freedom movement. “Bhagat Singh had to lay down his life only due to traitors. In Ludhiana, it is a war between ‘wafadari’ and ‘gaddari’. Now, Raja has arrived and the name stands for faithfulness. Even if anyone calls me at 3 am, I will pick your call,” said Warring.

“The Congress is completely united in its mission to win all 13 seats from Punjab. The party did not find any challenge or competition anywhere in Punjab. On the one hand, it is the Congress and on the other are all others and they can’t match us even if they all come together”, he added.

He further added that they need to a make a blueprint for Ludhiana for the development of the industry, solving problems like pollution and issue of Buddha Nullah and to improve the health and medical facilities in Ludhiana.

The road show started from Samrala Chowk in the morning and culminated at Jagraon in the evening. Warring was accompanied by his wife Amrita Warring.

