Raja Warring: Collapse of law & order in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 4

PCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has condemned the killing of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar today.

Suri killing: No one safe in state Those trying to fan communal sentiments should desist from doing so. Malwinder Kang, AAP Spokesperson I condemn the murder and appeal to everyone to maintain harmony and peace. Capt Amarinder Singh, Ex-CM The murder shows no one is safe and gangsters and criminals are having a free run. Partap Singh Bajwa, LOP

He has appealed for peace and harmony, and has urged people to defeat the nefarious designs of the “enemies of Punjab”. “There is a complete collapse of law and order in the state and killers are striking at will,” he said in a statement.

He said the killing reflected the failure of the government in handling the law and order situation in the state. “This had to happen as the goverment is busy with the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections,” he said.