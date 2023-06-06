Warring heckled in New York

Chandigarh, June 5
PCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring was allegedly heckled in New York. He claimed that the incident was orchestrated by pro-Khalistan supporters.
Warring said a man tried to confront him on the pretext of talking to him. “I did not run away from being questioned. It was part of propaganda by pro-Khalistani supporters at events organised by the Indian Overseas Congress in the US,” he said.
Warring, who is in New York, said he was opposed to the idea of Khalistan.
Recently, Rahul Gandhi was heckled by a group of Khalistani supporters while speaking at an event in Santa Clara when some people started raising slogans against him and the Gandhi family in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer
Eye on China, reiterate commitment to ensure free, open Indo...
Wrestlers join work, but say won’t give up
Rubbish reports of their withdrawal from protest
Services resume at Balasore crash site
Puri Vande Bharat 1st passenger train to run on restored tra...
IIT-Madras best institute, seven IITs among top 10
PGI 2nd best medical institute after AIIMS-Delhi; PU slips t...
India raising issue of climate justice with every nation: PM
Says world paying price for wrong policies of some developed...