Warring heckled in New York

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 5

PCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring was allegedly heckled in New York. He claimed that the incident was orchestrated by pro-Khalistan supporters.

Warring said a man tried to confront him on the pretext of talking to him. “I did not run away from being questioned. It was part of propaganda by pro-Khalistani supporters at events organised by the Indian Overseas Congress in the US,” he said.

Warring, who is in New York, said he was opposed to the idea of Khalistan.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi was heckled by a group of Khalistani supporters while speaking at an event in Santa Clara when some people started raising slogans against him and the Gandhi family in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.