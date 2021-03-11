Raja Warring seeks audience with CJ, to push for judicial probe into murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

Seeking inquiry by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Amrinder Raja Warring has sought an audience with the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana Court.

Govt being run from Delhi: BJP Sangrur: The BJP on Tuesday accused the AAP government of failing to control crime in the state, claiming it was being run from New Delhi by its central leadership. “The government committed a blunder by pruning the security of Sidhu Moosewala and later making the details public. It led to his murder,” alleged state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma. TNS

In a letter to the Registrar of the High Court, Warring said the Congress wanted to meet the Chief Justice regarding the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

“The incident has shaken entire Punjab, with no one feeling secure anymore in the state,” he stated. The PCC chief has also sought time to meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit regarding the law and order situation in the state.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government on request by Moosewala’s father Balkour Singh Sidhu had agreed to a probe by a sitting judge. Principal Secretary (Home) Anurag Verma had later written to High Court Registrar General Sanjiv Berry, asking for an inquiry by a sitting judge.

Moosewala’s father had written to the Chief Minister seeking a judicial probe and involvement of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the inquiry. He had also demanded fixing of accountability of officers who reviewed his son’s security and made public the order of withdrawal of the security cover.

Taking up the issue of accountability of government and police officers responsible for pruning Moosewala’s security, the Punjab Congress is strategising its future course of action.

With byelections to the Sangrur parliamentary elections already announced and sentiment building up against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in light of Moosewala’s murder, the Congress will hold a meeting tomorrow to decide the future course of action.

