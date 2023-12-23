Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring slams AAP govt over ‘lawlessness’

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Kapurthala, December 22

Even as INDIA bloc leaders have got together in the national capital to protest the suspension of 146 Opposition MPs from Parliament, it was only the CPM that shared the dais with the Congress in Punjab today.

With most Congress leaders remaining averse to having an alliance with the ruling AAP in Punjab, it was mostly the AAP bashing rather than an anti-BJP stance that remained the highlight of the Congress dharna in Kapurthala on Friday.

Right at the entrance of Kapurthala, the hoardings for the dharna carried a slogan, ‘Na kanoon, na vivastha, Punjab di halat hoyi khasta (meaning there is no law and order, the situation in Punjab is getting worse)’. Even at the rally, the hoardings had messages, ‘Punjab is moving towards jungle raj’ and ‘Punjab witnessing daytime murders’, hitting against the AAP over the increasing lawlessness.

PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said AAP, the Congress and other Opposition parties were sitting on dharnas together in Delhi but there were no such specific instructions for Punjab. On the stage, he slammed the state government over the increasing lawlessness.

Amid a thin attendance of leaders, even the gathering of workers remained less.

Jalandhar MLAs Pargat Singh, Bawa Henry and Vikramjit Chaudhary did not turn up at the dharna. LoP Partap Bajwa was also absent. Prominent among those present were MP Jasbir Dimpa, Deputy LoP Raj Kumar Chabbewal, MLA Hardev Laddi, former MLA Tarlochan Soondh, Rajinder Beri and Harminder SIngh, Capt Sandeep Sandhu and CPM leader Mangat Ram Pasla.

No word about Khaira

Bashing AAP, no leader dared to take up the issue of police action against Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira from the dais since the key organiser of the event was Rana Gurjeet Singh, with whom he had never got along.

Pcc chief on LS poll

Raja Warring said he was of the opinion that the MLAs should not contest Lok Sabha elections. He said this after giving a hint during the rally that Rana Gurjit was interested in contesting from Anandpur Sahib.

Takes on Sukhbir

Warring said SAD gave a 3-year term to DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, who was behind encounters. “Under the rule of Sukhbir and the former DGP, sacrilege incidents happened. He cannot get away with an apology,” he said.

‘Don’t use social media to voice opinion’

On the ongoing tussle of leadership with PPCC former chief Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, without taking any name, said the AICC maintained that no leader should give his opinion on social media. Action would be taken if there was any violation, he said.

