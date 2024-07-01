 Wary of monsoon, Patiala villagers along Ghaggar begin securing rations : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Wary of monsoon, Patiala villagers along Ghaggar begin securing rations

Wary of monsoon, Patiala villagers along Ghaggar begin securing rations

Wary of monsoon, Patiala villagers along Ghaggar begin securing rations

Armed forces had to be roped in to evacuate people last year. File



Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, June 30

With monsoon round the corner, inhabitants of flood-prone villages on the banks of the Ghaggar have started shifting rations and potable water to the first floor of their houses.

Binder Kaur, 48, has started setting up a temporary kitchen on the first floor of her house at Gheura village. This is an annual drill for hundreds of residents of villages along the Ghaggar, a bane of the area.

National highway blockade a concern

  • People living in many villages near Shambhu say with the onset of monsoon, most roads will be damaged
  • With farmers blocking the national highway near Shambhu on the Punjab side and the Haryana cops blocking it on the other, the villagers fear the worst
  • “If the Ghaggar rages, we will be stranded as the main highway that we usually use during monsoon is already blocked,” says a villager.

Flowing from the Shivalik hills, the seasonal river wreaked havoc in 2010 and 2023, besides causing damage almost every alternate year.

“We never feel safe living here (near Ghaggar), but there is nothing much we can do. Leaders and political parties have given assurances of solving our problems in the past but nothing concrete has been done. Floods can spoil our lives anytime during monsoon,” says Gurpreet Singh of Dharmherhi.

“Every monsoon, we move our rations and potable water to the first floor to survive in case of floods, which are quite common during this time of the year,” he says, adding they save up on dry fodder for cattle as well.

Hashampur Mangta village residents say most houses in their village have a second floor to protect them from floods. “Initially, most of the villagers resided on the ground floor, but after successive flooding caused damage to life and property, we constructed rooms, kitchen and bathrooms on the second floor,” says 70-year-old Niranjan Singh, who works as a carpenter.

Earlier, the river banks spanned nearly 500 metres at some places, ensuring unhindered flow of excess water, causing minimal damage. But with the passage of time, illegal structures started coming up along the river, obstructing the natural flow of water and causing excessive damage regularly.

“Illegal structures such as deras and illegal sheds have come up on the banks. In the absence of checks over the years due to political interference, the river sheet spread area has decreased considerably, causing flooding,” says Jaskaran Singh Sandhu, a former Chief Engineer with the Irrigation Department. “Illegal farming and mining in several villages have added to the problem,” he says.

While the district administration and Irrigation Department have started desilting work to clear the riverbed, villagers are not ready to take a chance. “Last year, the government had promised that ample arrangements had been made to safeguard our life and property, but we were hit by worst floods in years, washing away our entire paddy crop and 26 buffaloes,” recalls Gurdeep Singh from Ghanaur.

“While Haryana has raised a concrete wall along the banks to save its villages, Punjab needs to work on similar lines to protect its residents,” he adds.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Monsoon


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Jay Shah announces Rs 125 crore prize money for Team India

2
India

3 new criminal laws to come into effect from Monday

3
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja also retires from T20 Internationals

4
Punjab

Activists of farmer outfit close gates of all cabins at Ludhiana’s Ladhowal toll plaza

5
India

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu thanks PM Modi for endorsing Araku coffee

6
Sports

After winning T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma tastes soil of Kensington Oval pitch

7
India

Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge as new Army chief

8
Sports

PM Modi dials Team India after T20 World Cup win; thanks Rahul Dravid for his contribution to Indian cricket

9
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Bhangra, fist bumps, and a huddle: Team India revels in World Cup glory

10
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Top News

IPC makes way for Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, curtain on British-era laws

IPC makes way for Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, curtain on British-era laws

Three new criminal laws come into effect today

Theatre commands, Agnipath, LAC new Army Chief’s priorities

Theatre commands, Agnipath, LAC new Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s priorities

Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge

SAD rebels to seek penance for 2015 sacrilege incidents

Shiromani Akali Dal rebels to seek penance for 2015 sacrilege incidents

To meet Takht Jathedar today | Rue pardon to dera chief

~70L goes down the drain as 3rd ‘repaired’ Muktsar pond gives way

Rs 70L goes down the drain as 3rd ‘repaired’ Muktsar pond gives way

Day after T20 triumph, ~125 cr for Rohit’s men

Day after T20 triumph, Rs 125 cr for Rohit Sharma’s men


Cities

View All

Amritsar Police arrest 6 drug peddlers with 1 kg heroin, Rs 5 lakh

Amritsar Police arrest 6 drug peddlers with 1 kg heroin, Rs 5 lakh

Two peddlers held for Ajnala cop’s death due to ‘drug overdose’

Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s erstwhile summer palace in Amritsar longs for visitors

GST wing reaches out to traders to help clear dues

Amritsar MC’s waste mgmt plan hits roadblock as garbage collection remains inconsistent

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Chandigarh: 29 shops demolished at furniture market

Chandigarh: 29 shops demolished at furniture market

Driest June in 12 years, hottest in over 14 years

2,267 notices, 365 challans for water wastage

Chandigarh cops all set for new criminal laws

Chandigarh Administration may ban e-rickshaws on Madhya, Dakshin Marg

Heavy rain alert: City mobilises pumps, super-sucker machines

Heavy rain alert: City mobilises pumps, super-sucker machines

Okhla underpass closed for traffic due to waterlogging

Minister inspects rain-damaged pump house at Chandrawal plant

Wrong lane driving violations in national capital up 252%

Metro expansion: Over 50% work on 3 corridors finished

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

Jalandhar West bypoll: Congress intensifies campaigning

17-year-old boy stopped from using cell phone, ends life

Stakes high for AAP, Congress in Jalandhar (West) bypoll

Four killed as car, truck collide head-on

2 hurt in clash over old enmity

Activists of farmer outfit close gates of all cabins at Ludhiana’s Ladhowal toll plaza

Activists of farmer outfit close gates of all cabins at Ludhiana’s Ladhowal toll plaza

Businessmen explore options to cut dependency on labour

MP slams govt for poor law & order

MC fails to set up vending zones, vendors bear brunt

MC collects Rs 13 cr property tax in 1st quarter, 9% of Rs 140-crore target

Curtains on 22nd Summer Theatre Fest

Curtains on 22nd Summer Theatre Fest

District unit of SAD expresses solidarity with Badal leadership

DBU student Ankit wins silver in wrestling at Asian championship

3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

Harsimran Kaur from Patiala commissioned as flying officer