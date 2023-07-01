Was Deputy Speaker in 2003-04

Ravneet Singh
Patiala, June 30
An orator and expert in Sikh history and modern Punjab politics, former Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh had a weakness much admired — he was also a spiritual person, who could cry when he spoke about “Chhote Sahibzade” (the tenth Guru’s two sons).
He started his political journey from the All-India Sikh Students’ Federation (AISSF), remained a Congress man for many years and switched over many political parties. Bir Devinder always called himself a student of Sikh history.
He started working with the AISSF during his student days at Mata Gujri College, Fatehgarh Sahib, where he completed his BA. Later, he contested from the Sirhind constituency as an independent candidate in 1977 and lost to Akali candidate Randhir Singh Cheema. But he managed to get 9,642 votes and hogged the limelight that ultimately got him into the Congress. He joined the party under former CM Darbara Singh. Being a politician, Bir was known more as an intellectual among his colleagues. “He was widely respected for his knowledge of Punjab politics and its modern history. A very good speaker, he was precise with his words,” a close family friend of the former Deputy Speaker from Patiala said.
One of his close associates said, “He could get emotional and even cried numerous times while talking about “Chhote Sahibzade.” He was soft at heart and acquired a deep spiritual knowledge.”
His political secretary since 1974, Gurnam Singh said, “He always spoke truth and remained utmost honest. ”
