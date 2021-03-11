‘Was scared to know that my SUV’s number was used by gangsters for Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, they may have picked it from OLX’

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, May 30

The owner of the SUV whose registration number was used by the gangsters to carry out the attack on Punjab singer Sidhu Moosewala on Sunday claimed that he had put his SUV on sale at online portals, including OLX and Marketplace, etc.

Shamsher said: “I think they must have seen the pictures of my vehicle on OLX or some other website," said, adding that he had purchased this SUV (Scorpio) online through car24 webportal a few months back.

He said that the vehicle earlier had registration number of Delhi (DL 4 C NB 8483), which he later got transferred on his name and the new registration number was issued on March 9 this year.

"Now even the High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) is installed on my SUV,” said Shamsher, a resident of Dheera Ghara village, situated around 27 kms away from the district headquarters.

“I was really scared when I came to know that the gangsters used my vehicle’s number on their vehicle to carry out attack on Sidhu Moosewala yesterday evening,” added Shamsher.

Also, a CCTV footage shows two cars tailing Sidhu Moosewala's vehicle moments before the singer-politician was shot dead. "Two cars intercepted [his vehicle] which followed heavy firing," the police said.