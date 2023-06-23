 Was under ‘pressure’, but quit on my own: Giani Harpreet Singh : The Tribune India

Was under ‘pressure’, but quit on my own: Giani Harpreet Singh

Giani Harpreet Singh.



Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 22

Six days after Giani Harpreet Singh, Jathedar, Takht Damdama Sahib, resigned as acting Jathedar of Akal Takht, he said here today that he had resigned on his own though he indirectly admitted that he had pressure.

‘Make Valtoha Jathedar’

Giani Harpreet Singh said if senior SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha had the courage, then the SGPC should make him Jathedar. Valtoha had said it was not necessary for a Jathedar to be a granthi or katha vachak, he should be courageous.

However, he did not specify about the pressure that led him to resign from the post. He was here to participate in a programme in which Giani Raghbir Singh took over as Akal Takht Jathedar.

Giani Harpreet Singh said he had asked the chief secretary, SGPC, to relieve him from his responsibilities of the two posts – acting Jathedar Akal Takht and Jathedar, Takht Damdama Sahib – before leaving for Australia. However, the SGPC only relieved him from the post of acting Jathedar of Akal Takht.

He said he would not have any qualms if the SGPC relieves him from second post too.

Speaking on the amendment to the Gurdwaras Act, he said the government could not unilaterally amend the Act. He said as per the Jawaharlal Nehru-Master Tara Singh pact 1959, no amendment could be made to the Act without the approval of the general house of the SGPC and that there should be no government interference in the religious body affairs.

