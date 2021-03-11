Wasn't informed in advance: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said he was upset with the Congress leaders, who came unannounced at his residence in the morning, later staged a dharna and raised slogans of “sada haq, ithhe rakh”. “Is corruption their right?” he questioned.

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said though the Congress leaders themselves waited for five years, while in power, to meet their own CM, they were called by Mann immediately after they reached his residence unannounced today morning.

He extended all courtesies to the leaders, but they sat on dharna demanding that their colleague and former Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot be released. “It’s a shame that they are trying to get a tainted leader released, against whom incriminating evidence has been found for indulging in corrupt practices,” he said.