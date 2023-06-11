Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, June 11

Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur shared an emotional note on his birthday in which she said her son was born to guide the world to follow the path of truth.

Kaur, who calls herself a ‘proud mother’ of the singer in her Instagram bio, wrote the note in Punjabi on Sunday morning. It read: "Happy birthday son, on this day, my wishes and prayers came true when I held you for the first time, felt in the warmth of the bosom. And I came to know that Akal Purakh gave me a son. Blessings, I hope you know there was a slight redness on the small feet, who did not know that these small steps had travelled the whole world while sitting in the village, and thick eyes with which you would see and recognize the truth. They did not know that you were giving the generation of Punjab a different view of the world.”

A number of people also converged on singer’s cremation site to pay tributes. Many young fans were seen carrying flowers, cakes and handmade cards to Moosewala’s house.

Hardeep Sidhu, president, Sikhya Vikas Manch, said, “Moosewala is not with us, but we will keep his legacy alive through meaningful campaigns.”

