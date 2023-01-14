Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo yatra minutes before he died

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 14

Visuals of Chaudhary Santokh Singh minutes before he suffered a heart attack at Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra in Phillaur have emerged.

In the video, the two-time MP can be seen walking alongside Rahul Gandhi. He is also seen shaking hands with people, smiling and exchanging pleasantries with the crowd.

Singh was walking along Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra when he fell after suffering a heart attack. The yatra has been suspended for now.

He felt uneasiness and collapses during the rush in the yatra. He also asked to open his top buttons of the shirt that he was wearing. Chaudhary was rushed to Virk hospital in Phagwara, where he was declared brought dead.

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Ladhowal here on Saturday morning as part of its Punjab leg. The foot march took a break on Friday in the wake of Lohri festival.

The Punjab leg of the foot march had begun on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib.

