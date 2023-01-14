Chandigarh, January 14
Visuals of Chaudhary Santokh Singh minutes before he suffered a heart attack at Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra in Phillaur have emerged.
In the video, the two-time MP can be seen walking alongside Rahul Gandhi. He is also seen shaking hands with people, smiling and exchanging pleasantries with the crowd.
Singh was walking along Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra when he fell after suffering a heart attack. The yatra has been suspended for now.
He felt uneasiness and collapses during the rush in the yatra. He also asked to open his top buttons of the shirt that he was wearing. Chaudhary was rushed to Virk hospital in Phagwara, where he was declared brought dead.
Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Ladhowal here on Saturday morning as part of its Punjab leg. The foot march took a break on Friday in the wake of Lohri festival.
The Punjab leg of the foot march had begun on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur
Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...
Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died
He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...
National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media
Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion
Intense cold grips Punjab; state enveloped by dense fog
Bathinda is the coldest place in Punjab