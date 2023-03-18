 Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab' : The Tribune India

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'

Stills from videos



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 18

As six aides of 'Waris Punjab De' head Amritpal Singh were on Saturday detained in Jalandhar, a video by a supporter of the leader has gone viral on social media.

In the purported video, the supporter is heard saying that the police were chasing him. As he live-streamed the video, he is heard appealing to the people to share the video as much as possible.

Also, some other supporters of the 'Waris Punjab De' chief shared more videos on social media claiming that policemen were chasing them.

Another video showed Amritpal sitting in a vehicle and one of his aides could be heard saying policemen were after 'bhai saab' (Amritpal).

Another supporter, apparently in the fields, shares a video in which he claims that police were after him.

Amritpal's supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, last month, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala police station on the outskirts of Amritsar, and clashed with police for the release of one of Amritpal's aides. With PTI inputs

#Amritpal Singh #punjab police #social media

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal arrested as police launch crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; Internet services suspended in Punjab till Sunday noon

2
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

3
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

4
Punjab

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'

5
Haryana

HC quashes Punjab, Haryana orders on vesting shamlat, jumla land in gram panchayats

6
Nation

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV; threatens to kill Salman Khan

7
Punjab

Drugs case: Supreme Court issues notice to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Punjab Govt’s plea against bail given to him

8
Ludhiana

15 minors from Bihar rescued from railway station in Punjab’s Ludhiana

9
Punjab

Exclusive beer shops to come up in Punjab, says Finance Minister Harpal Cheema

10
World

Family of 20-year-old student who died begging for water in US to get Rs 115 crore

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Punjab

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Punjab

Amritpal arrested as police launch crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; Internet services suspended in Punjab till Sunday noon

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter wants to avail ‘policy’
Trending

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Top News

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained

Amritpal arrested as police launch crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; Internet services suspended in Punjab till Sunday noon

6 associates also held

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'

Video: Imran Khan claims police forcibly entered his house in Lahore

Video: Pak police breach former PM Imran Khan’s Lahore residence; evicts PTI supporters

Police claim shots fired upon them from inside the premises,...

SC order on EC appointments: Law Minister Rijiju invokes ‘Lakshman Rekha’

SC order on EC appointments: Law Minister Rijiju invokes ‘Lakshman Rekha’

‘If judges become part of administrative appointments, who w...

BJP trying to topple Delhi govt by issuing threats to MLAs: AAP

BJP trying to topple Delhi govt by issuing threats to MLAs, alleges AAP

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha alleges that the BJP is o...


Cities

View All

Rain, strong wind damage wheat crop in Majha region

Rain, strong wind damage wheat crop in Majha region

G20 meet in Amritsar: Broad consensus on research, collaboration at summit

SGPC honours G20 delegates at Golden Temple in Amritsar

NSDC all set to start online int’l job fair; registration on

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Light rain in region brings down temperatures

Rain in region brings down temperatures

Haryana sarpanches back on road in Panchkula, commuters harried for 3 hrs

Dentist’s Abduction: Supreme Court stays HC order on setting up SIT to probe Chandigarh cops

Girl rams SUV into 3 vehicles in Chandigarh's Sector 37

Chandigarh fixes charges for pvt, Red Cross ambulances

BJP trying to topple Delhi govt by issuing threats to MLAs: AAP

BJP trying to topple Delhi govt by issuing threats to MLAs, alleges AAP

Decomposed body of 66-year-old man from Mauritius found in Delhi

Manish Sisodia’s ED custody extended by 5 days

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days

Road projects at ‘standstill’ due to ‘headless’ PWD, Atishi urges Delhi LG to appoint secretary

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained

Amritpal arrested as police launch crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; Internet services suspended in Punjab till Sunday noon

Jalandhar administration cancels 538 arms licences

Canadian deportation cases: Travel agent absconding, Jalandhar DC office issues summons

File e-complaint for transparency: ADGP

Litigants vigilant now, lawyers should change, ensure justice: Chief Justice

No timeline so far for flights from upcoming int’l airport, says Centre

No timeline so far for flights from upcoming int'l airport, says Centre

LIT prepares ground to hand over all 'completed' schemes to MC

Titu Baniya, supporters stage protest

Mayor to call all-party meet before Budget

Man booked for raping NRI woman

Year on, civic body to resume stray dog sterilisation in city

Year on, civic body to resume stray dog sterilisation in city

Punjab teachers demand inclusion of farm stir in curriculum

Mazdoor unions back protesters at Punjabi varsity

DC tells officials to ensure smooth traffic flow, proper parking

SAD, BSP protest AAP's 'failure' to run state