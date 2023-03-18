Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 18

As six aides of 'Waris Punjab De' head Amritpal Singh were on Saturday detained in Jalandhar, a video by a supporter of the leader has gone viral on social media.

In the purported video, the supporter is heard saying that the police were chasing him. As he live-streamed the video, he is heard appealing to the people to share the video as much as possible.

Also, some other supporters of the 'Waris Punjab De' chief shared more videos on social media claiming that policemen were chasing them.

Another video showed Amritpal sitting in a vehicle and one of his aides could be heard saying policemen were after 'bhai saab' (Amritpal).

Amritpal Singh managed to escape from Punjab Police, his associate shared a video saying...

'Police lagi hai bhai saab de piche...'#Punjab #AmritpalSingh pic.twitter.com/4LK5ro7yDO — #जयश्रीराधे 🚩🙏 (@gayatrigkhurana) March 18, 2023

Another supporter, apparently in the fields, shares a video in which he claims that police were after him.

"Kaum Ke rakhwale" Amritpal Singh supporters begging for life, saying "Police lagg gyi piche" 😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/vvGKrxtPGO — Exposing Rumour🇮🇳 (@ExposingRumour) March 18, 2023

Amritpal's supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, last month, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala police station on the outskirts of Amritsar, and clashed with police for the release of one of Amritpal's aides. With PTI inputs

