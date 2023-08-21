Sidhu Moosewala called 'terrorist' by policeman in Jharkhand, draws flak on social media; video goes viral

Chandigarh, August 21
A video has gone viral on social media platform X in which a Jharkhand Police officer can be seen calling singer Sidhu Moosewala a ‘terrorist’.
The video, of Jharkhand’s capital Jamshedpur, shows a cop reprimanding two bike-borne men, for not wearing helmets. The bike, apparently, has a sticker of the deceased singer, seeing which, the cop calls him a ‘terrorist’.
The cop can be seen saying, “And you consider him an idol, Sidhu Moosewala, who is a terrorist. Second, you both don’t have helmets,” to the two men.
Dear @Jsr_police ,@JharkhandPolice, this so called
cop is calling @iSidhuMooseWala an Indian Punjabi Singer & Rapper a "Terr*rist" without any reason he is defaming Sidhu...!! WE WANT STRICT ACTION AGAINST THIS COP IN NEXT 24hrs!
The video has received more than 43,000 views within hours of being posted. Netizens have criticised the cop for calling the singer a ‘terrorist’.
Commenting on the video, an X user said, “Who is this cop?? What proof he has Sidhu mossewala is a terrorist??? Need to file a defamation case for terming an innocent person as terrorist without any proof.”
Another tweeted, “Sidhu musewala an Indian world popular singer. Shouldn’t have used that kind of word for him. I know jsr police will definitely take action jai hind.”
The rising criticism seems to have been brought to the knowledge of the Jamshedpur police. Reacting to the viral video, the Jamshedpur police tweeted, “An enquiry has been initiated. Proper action will be taken against the erring officer. For your kind information.”
