Watch: Woman shoots video on bonnet of moving SUV; Punjab police issue warning, seize vehicle

Hoshiarpur, August 3
A 25-year-old woman has been issued a warning for allegedly sitting on the bonnet of a moving SUV car while another person made her video, police here said on Thursday.
The car was on the Jalandhar-Jammu national highway near Dasuya when the woman sat on its bonnet, they added.
ਹੁਸ਼ਿਆਰਪੁਰ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਦਸੂਹਾ ‘ਚ ਥਾਰ ਗੱਡੀ ਦੇ ਬੋਨਟ ‘ਤੇ ਬੈਠ ਕੇ ਟ੍ਰੈਫਿਕ ਨਿਯਮਾਂ ਦੀ ਉਲੰਘਣਾ ਕਰਨ ਸਬੰਧੀ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਮਿਲੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਤੇ ਤੁਰੰਤ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਥਾਰ ਗੱਡੀ ਨੂੰ ਟ੍ਰੈਫਿਕ ਨਿਯਮਾਂ ਤਹਿਤ ਕਬਜਾ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੈਕੇ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਭਵਿੱਖ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਜਿਹੀ ਹਰਕਤ ਨਾ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਚਿਤਾਵਨੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ।..(1/2) pic.twitter.com/T82au9AALQ— Hoshiarpur Police (@PP_Hoshiarpur) August 2, 2023
ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਵਿੱਚ ਹਾਜ਼ਰ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਅਪੀਲ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸਾਰੇ ਨਾਗਰਿਕ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਦਾ ਸੁਚੱਜੀ ਡਿਊਟੀ ਨਿਭਾਉਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਹਿਯੋਗ ਦੇਣ। (2/2)#FollowTrafficRules #SafetyFirst #PunjabRoadSafetyAlert— Hoshiarpur Police (@PP_Hoshiarpur) August 2, 2023
After a purported video clip of the episode went viral on social media, the police traced the SUV owner through the registration number and impounded the car under the Motor Vehicles Act, Dasuya Station House Officer Balwinder Singh said.
A warning was issued to the woman and the other occupants of the SUV during the incident, the SHO said.
