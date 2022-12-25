Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 24

From water heating vessels to warm blankets to round-the-clock hot tea to tide over the biting cold, people are coming forward to provide necessary support to protesters, who have been sitting on a dharna since July 24, demanding closure of a liquor unit and ethanol plant at Mansurwala village in Zira.

Dharminder Singh of Sanjha Morcha (Zira), which has been spearheading the protest, said, “Three days ago, we received dry ration, mattresses and other daily use items from the Khalsa Aid.”

“Another NGO donated us water heating vessels. An individual came up with a quintal of ‘desi-ghee pinnis’ along with two quintal of groundnuts for protesters, who are fighting for their cause in chilly weather,” he said.

The help had started pouring in even before members of the ‘Sanjha Morhca’ appealed to the supporters on social media platforms to donate milk and waterproof tents.

Lakhveer Singh, another protester, said, “Day by day, the number of protesters is swelling. Since the weather conditions are inclement, we have to serve tea several times, for which more milk is required. We also need waterproof tents to withstand fog,”

“The NRIs, who belong to Mansurwala or nearby villages, are providing all kind of possible help,” he further added. It is pertinent to mention that several residents hailing from this region today also held a protest in Melbourne, Australia, demanding closure of the liquor unit to protect the environment.

The protesters have also set up a health check-up desk near the dharna site with the help of Shaheed Baba Bota Singh Computerised Laboratory from Bhadana.

Roman Brar of Sanjha Morcha said more than 1,500 protesters were partaking langar daily. “Earlier, residents of Mansurwala, Ratol Rohi and Mahinwala Kalan were supporting ‘langar sewa’, but now people from other places are also contributing,” he said.

