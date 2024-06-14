Water hyacinth clogs Abul Khurana drain

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, June 13

Though monsoon is just weeks away, Abul Khurana drain is full of bushes and water hyacinth. Farmers fear that they may have to face a lot of trouble during rainy days.

Today farmers urged officials of the Drainage Department to get the drain cleaned to prevent flood-like situation in the area.

The Abul Khurana drain passes through Khubban, Modikheda, Mehrana, Bahadur Khera, Sardarpura, Dhaba Kokrian, Dutaranwali, Raipura, Rajanwali, Kala Tibba, Ramsara, Kikkarkhera, Alamgarh, Sayeed Wali, Khuian Sarwar, Panjkosi, Haripura and Danewala villages in Abohar and then enters into Kheowali Dhab, Bandiwala and Kerian villages of Fazilka along the International Border.

In 2019, when leaders and bureaucrats were busy with preparations for the Lok Sabha poll, water hyacinth had touched an alarming level in this drain.

In 2020, a breach in the drain led to flooding in cotton fields spread across 15,884 acres in 60 low-lying villages of Abohar and Balluana segments.

Vinod Kumar, district secretary, Kirti Kisan Union, said, “If the Abul Khurana drain is not cleaned on time, it will overflow during the monsoon and wreak havoc in the area.”

He said despite repeated requests, the department had not paid any attention so far.

Vishal Kumar, XEN, Drainage Department, said, “Tenders have been issued for cleaning the drain. We are waiting for approval of the tender rate from the headquarters. As soon as the rate is approved, cleaning work will start.”

The Abul Khurana drain was constructed in 1997. Later, the Drainage Department submitted proposals to widen it in 2004 but none of the successive governments allocated funds.

