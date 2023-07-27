Water inflow up, BBMB generates record power

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 26

The high inflow of water into the dams has led to more power generation at Bhakra, Dehar and Pong power houses under the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and the Ranjit Sagar Dam.

In the last five days, 363 lakh units have been produced daily at Bhakra, 145 to 150 lakh units daily at Dehar and 85 lakh units at Pong on daily basis.

The BBMB generated a record 615.14 lakh units of electricity on Monday (July 24). The previous record was 604.24 lakh units on August 21, 2008. Punjab is getting around 217 lakh units as its share from the BBMB. At Ranjit Sagar Dam, all the four units are operating at 110 per cent of their total capacity and generating above 155 lakh units daily.

While HP received 78 per cent excess rain, Punjab witnessed 58 per cent above normal rainfall in June and July. The water level in the Bhakra Dam reached 1,656 ft with an inflow and outflow of 57,700 cusecs and 41,000 cusecs, respectively.

VK Gupta, spokesperson, All India Power Engineers’ Federation, said, “The floodgates of the Bhakra Dam were opened to release excess water from the reservoir in August 2019 and 2010. On both occasions, the water level touched 1,680 ft.”

The level in the Ranjit Sagar Dam reached 1,720 ft with an inflow and outflow of 22,400 cusecs and 30,500 cusecs, respectively. A PSPCL official said, “Thermal power is expensive as compared to hydro power. The excess generation has helped us save money and the benefits will be passed on to the consumers.”

