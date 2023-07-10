Water level in Ghaggar, Satluj begins to recede

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, July 10

Even as the downstream flow of river water brings misery in villages and cities located along the banks of the Ghaggar and Satluj rivers, the water level in these rivers has begun to recede.

The early morning reading of water level in the Ghaggar at Bhankhapur (near Dera Bassi) shows that the level was 11,555 cusecs, much lower than Sunday’s, when the water level had crossed the danger mark. However, downstream, a breach has been reported in the Narwana branch - 52 km from Bhankhapur, which has led to flooding of the villages near the banks.

This, say officials, is the reason for the flooding in Rajpura and Patiala. “We are on high alert and all steps are being taken to save lives and property,” said a senior official in the Irrigation department. As the river moves down 90 km further to Khanauri, the water level is just 4,200 cusecs.

Even in the Satluj river, the downstream water has receded from 1.79 lakh cusecs at Ropar headworks to 94,000 cusecs on Monday morning. But as the river makes way to Phillaur and then Harike Pattan, water has risen and overflown into the villages. The water level recorded at Harike Pattan in the morning was 47,309 cusecs, against 40,531 cusecs on Sunday evening.

Even in the Ujh river, the water flow has reduced from over 95,000 cusecs on Sunday evening to 17,390 cusecs on Monday morning. As the river meanders into the neighbouring Pakistan, the excess water seems to have flown there.

Government officials say the next few hours will be crucial as water gushed down and teams of National Disaster Response Force, civil

Administration, Police and Irrigation Department are on the job to deal with any eventuality.

