Water level in Sutlej up, alert sounded in Moga

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, October 16

Hundreds of acres of agricultural land within the embankment areas of the Sutlej in Moga and Ferozepur districts submerged under water on Sunday evening. A sudden release of water was reported from the Bhakra Dam.

The standing crops of paddy, vegetables and fodder were affected due to the rise of water in the fields. The Moga district administration has claimed that no loss to human lives and livestock was reported, but crops could be affected in some areas.

Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh said he had sounded an alert in the low-lying areas along the river belt. “I have asked the Dharamkot SDM and officials of the Irrigation Department to keep an eye on the situation and take all precautionary measures for the safety of human life and livestock,” he said.

The level of water in the fields in Sanghera, Madarpur, Melak Kanga, Rehrwan, Kamoh Kalan, Kamoh Khurd, Mehruwala, Sherewala and few other adjoining villages has increased by 2 to 3 feet, said Jaswinder Singh of Takhtuwala.

Irrigation Department Assistant Executive Engineer Gursimran Singh Gill said around 15,000 cusecs of water was reported in the Sutlej downstream of Ropar, which had created trouble in the low-lying areas along the river belt. He said the water level would start receding from October 19 onwards. Until then, the people living within the embankment areas and in the low-lying areas must be alert, he said.

As per information, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) authorities on October 10 released water downstream at a rate of 13,882 cubic feet per second when the inflow of water from the upstream areas was at the rate of 14,488 cubic feet per second. The level of water at the Bhakra Dam on that day was 1,673.75 feet, which was well within the danger level of 1,680 feet.

Similarly on October 11, water was released at a rate of 14,488 cubic feet per second while the inflow was 17,405 cubic feet per second. On October 12, water was released at the rate of 19,119 cubic feet per second while the inflow was 17,952 cubic feet per second. On October 13, water was released at the rate of 28,618 cubic feet per second while the inflow was 23,367 cubic feet per second. On October 14, water was released at the rate of 30,042 cubic feet per second while the inflow was 19,733 cubic feet per second.

The water level at Bhakra Dam on October 11 was 1,673.90 feet, on October 12 it was 1,673.84 feet, on October 13 it was 1,673.57 feet and on October 14, it was 1,673.04 feet.

The former MLA of Dharamkot sub-division, Sukhjeet Singh, alias Kaka Lohgarh, claimed that the paddy crop on hundreds of acres of land had been damaged due to the flood-like situation. “The Punjab Government must order a girdawari and provide adequate compensation to the affected farmers,” he demanded.

