Ferozepur: Water level recedes, but not trouble for villagers along border

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, August 22

Every time the water level rises in the Sutlej, so do the people’s problems. It’s become almost an annual affair now for over two dozen border villages situated along the Sutlej who have to bear the brunt of any excess water released from Bhakra and Pong dams as it hits them hard.

This time also, the swollen Sutlej played havoc with the life of residents of border villages, leaving a trail of destruction.

From the damage caused to the standing crops to cracks appearing in their “kutcha” dwellings, these hapless border folks are at the receiving end of nature’s fury. Though the water level has receded considerably during the past two days, but not the people’s woes.

Many of these landless farmers have no idea on how they would make both ends meet. Thousands of people in around 40 villages have been affected. The list includes Kamale Wala, Alike, Gatti Rajoke, Chandi Wala, Jhugge Hajara Singh Wala, Jallo ke, Bhane Wala, Bhakra, Tendi Wala, Metab Singh, Sheene Wala, Churi Wala, Khunder Gatti, New Bare ke, Peer Ismail Khan, Machhiwara besides others.

Villages like Kaluwala have almost become an island now due to the changing course of the river. With the ravaging Sutlej on three sides and Pakistan on the fourth, they are the worst sufferers.

Even during normal days, there is hardly any access to the mainland as a wooden ‘bera’ remains the only mode of transportation for them.

And when the Sutlej is in spate, the residents here are “fenced-in” — confined only to their village. A medical emergency or any other exigency then is a nightmare.

As per information, 1,57,667 cusecs of water were released from Harike Headworks today. It was almost 2.7 lakh cusecs few days back. Further, 1,38,348 cusecs were released from Hussainiwala Headworks.

Rajesh Dhiman, DC, said that an estimated 30,000 acres of standing crops have been damaged.

