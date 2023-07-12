Water released from Harike, border villages bear the brunt

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, July 11

For the third consecutive day, Kaluwala village which is surrounded by the Sutlej from three sides remained submerged in water. Around 60 families have taken shelter at the government primary school in the village.

Adding to the woes of the villagers, there has been no electricity and potable water. Rattan Singh and Chiman Singh of Kaluwala village said they had been waiting for the help for the last three days.

Jiwan Singh, another resident, said, “We are feeling helpless along with our kids and women. One of them is even pregnant. We are worried due to the rising level of water.”

Janjeer Singh, a farmer, said their crops and agricultural equipment had got inundated.

Around 50 farmers of Dona Mathar village had a narrow escape as they went to their fields on a wooden boat. Due to heavy discharge of water, the boat lost control and started heading towards Pakistan.

A youth identified as Paramjit Singh, who sustained injuries following collapse of his house at Habib Wala village, was admitted to the hospital by the administration.

According to information, 2.13 lakh cusecs of water was released from Harike headworks downstream. The pond level of Harike was reported at 685 ft at 6 pm today.

Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman along with senior officials visited Gajniwala and Dona Mathar. He said the water was being released from Harike and Hussainiwala headworks to avoid any untoward situation.

“The administration is ascertaining the loss of crops in affected areas, including Hussainiwala, Mamdot, Guruharsahai, Zira and at other places. We are trying to rescue stranded people with the help of the BSF, the NDRF and the Army. So far, 15 relief camps have been set up,” he said.

