Water released from headworks, crops damaged in Fazilka villages

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, July 24

Resown paddy got washed away in 12 villages across the Kawan Wali bridge in Fazilka district following the release of water from upstream.

The villagers said the water again rose to a level registered on July 15.

According to officials, 84,283 cusecs of water was released from the Hussainiwala headworks till 1 pm today. The water has touched the strategically important Kawan Wali bridge.

“I had resown paddy on 15 acres of land. All the crop has got washed away,” said Raj Singh of Bhaini Ram Singh village, adding that he had shelled out more than Rs 1 lakh for sowing the paddy again.

Om Singh of Jhagar Bhaini village said he had given up on transplanting paddy for the third time on his 10 acres of land. He said he had spent around Rs 15,000 per acre on transplantation and fertilisers.

Varinder Singh of Dholla Bhaini village said none of the senior officials came to their rescue.

Fazilka SDM Nikas Khichar said he had directed the officials concerned to supply ration, sand bags, fodder, medicines and tarpaulins to the needy.

