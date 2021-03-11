Water released into Sirhind canal

Muktsar, May 26
After a gap of 18 days, the authorities released water into Sirhind Feeder canal today, which had developed a nearly 250-foot breach near Thandewala village. The untimely closure of the canal on May 8 and March 31 resulted in the Agriculture Department missing the target to cultivate cotton crop on 40,000 hectares.
