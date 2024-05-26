Water supply disrupted as workers stage protest

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 25

Water supply was disrupted in Abohar as employees of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) today staged a sit-in inside the Municipal Corporation office complex.

Drinking water was not supplied last night also, and there was no WhatsApp message about when the same will be restored, a local resident said, adding that this town of about 1.75 lakh people also bear the brunt of frequent power cuts, even as mercury touched 43 degrees Celsius.

PWSSB employees shouted slogans and accused two people, including a municipal corporation councillor, of misbehaving with them. Besides, they also announced to stop the water supply and sewage disposal in the town.

The protesters said their colleague Ajay Kumar, a pump operator, was allegedly abused by Vikram Rahar, a resident of Kailash Nagar, and another employee Des Raj, a feeder helper, was allegedly scolded over phone by councillor Lucky.

They said if appropriate action was not taken against these two people, then the local administration would be responsible for water and sewage problem in the city.

Councillor Lucky told reporters that residents have been complaining about poor water supply in Nai Abadi area, and regarding which he had talked to Des Raj and had a minor argument with him over the phone. Rahar said for the last one-month, the people have been complaining to PWSSB staff several times, but the situation did not improve.

Some people met Balluana legislator Amandeep Singh Musafir Goldy today and urged him to resolve the issue.

