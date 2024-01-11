Water supply pump operators protest in Sangrur

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, January 10

Members of Gram Panchayat Jal Supply Pump Operators Association today burnt an effigy of CM Bhagwant Mann near waterworks at Gharachon village to press their demand for an increase in their wages.

The state president of the association, Sukhjit Singh, said their association would meet a Cabinet Sub-Committee on January 16 in Chandigarh in connection with their demands. In case their demands are not met, they would be compelled to intensify their agitation by launching road blockades, hunger strike or fast-unto-death, he added.

He said the reinstatement of retrenched pump operators and jobs on priority to the family of deceased pump operators were among their demands.

The pump operators alleged that they face several problems while working under gram panchayats — the arrangement makes them insecure as their services are at the mercy of the panchayats.

