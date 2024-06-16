Water supply slashed in Abohar canals

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, June 15

For the last four days, as per the orders of the Punjab Government, the Canal Department has slashed the water supply in the canals of Abohar sub-division due to which there is a possibility of damage to the orchards and Narma crop in Abohar and Balluana constituencies. It is feared that reduced water supply may also affect rural and water works which were already unable to meet the rising demand of water for drinking purposes.

Expressing concern over the arbitrary decision of the department, MLA Sandeep Jakhar said that the government is trying to destroy the farmers settled on the tail because at this time, the orchard and Narma crop require water in abundant quantity. The present situation can spoil fruit plants and vegetable crops as temperature has again jumped to 44°C, MLA Jakhar said.

He said that last year as well, the wheat crop of the farmers of Abohar area had got damaged due to which the sowing area has also reduced this year. If adequate water is not provided this time, the crops will be ruined again, Jakhar added.

Jakhar said that he has contacted the senior officials of the canal department in this regard and appealed to the state government to provide relief to the farmers.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar