Waterlogging-hit villagers take to shrimp farming in Muktsar district

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, May 22

Shrimp farming has become a boon for waterlogging-hit farmers in the district. The land, which had turned infertile, is now yielding Rs 4-5 lakh profit per year.

At present, 280 acres are under shrimp farming in the district. The area is expected to double this year. The Department of Fisheries has received applications from a number of farmers who want to start shrimp farming in 315 acres.

Business expanding I started shrimp farming along with two partners on three acres. Last year, we did shrimp farming on eight acres. Now, we are four partners and set to expand it to 23 acres. We have been making a good profit. Randhir Singh, Thehri village

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), the Central and state and governments give 40 per cent subsidy to the general category people and 60 per cent to women and those from the SC and ST communities to start shrimp farming. It takes nearly Rs 14 lakh to dig a pond in one hectare (2.5 acres), and purchase seed, feed and equipment.

Shrimp farming requires saline water and the salinity level should be five parts per thousand (PPT). Shrimp gets ready for harvesting within four months. The harvesting season starts in September and lasts till November. Mostly, traders from Andhra Pradesh and other coastal states come to buy shrimp here. The average price of shrimp is Rs 400 per kg.

Kewal Krishan, Assistant Director, Department of Fisheries, Muktsar, said: “Shrimp produced in our area is among the best. This is the reason it is exported to other countries. Encouraged by the success of some farmers, several others are now motivated to start shrimp farming.”

A farmer gets 2.5-tonne shrimps from a 2.5-acre pond a year, fetching him nearly Rs 10-12 lakh. As nearly Rs 7 lakh is the input cost, a farmer makes a net profit of Rs 3-5 lakh per acre per year. “Some farmers, who were earlier into fish farming, are now turning to shrimp farming as it is more profitable. The DC is interested in starting shrimp farming on the village common land as well,” Krishan said.