We believe in keeping supremacy of national security at forefront: Puri

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, February 4

Ruling out a post-poll alliance with former partner SAD in case of no clear verdict, the BJP has said their new alliance with the Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) was perfect as the trio believed in “supremacy of national security, Punjabi pride and keeping interests of Punjab at the forefront”.

The party is hopeful of consolidating its urban vote to win the elections. It is also banking on voters realising the same party ruling in the state and Centre would lead to Punjab getting on the growth bandwagon.

Talking to The Tribune, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and party co-incharge for Punjab elections Hardeep Singh Puri said till last election, the BJP was a junior partner in the alliance and got 5 per cent vote share.

“When the SAD walked away, we thought it was a golden opportunity for the party. Even in seats where we would not do well, an embryonic unit would be set up. The new alliance is not subject to any ‘paarivaarik’ control,” he said.

The minister said the SAD was able to “rule Punjab and milk the system” only on the basis of urban votes. “The urban voter is not just Hindu, but also Sikh and Dalit. When I contested from Amritsar, which I am told was sabotaged, I got 41 per cent of vote share in just 17 days of campaign. The 17 per cent Jat votes will be divided between the Congress, AAP and Akali Dal. If we can consolidate the urban votes by a serious campaign, reaching out to voters through social media and door-to-door canvassing, we stand a good chance,” he said, adding the party had also fielded many Dalit candidates.

“Even candidates fielded by allies want to contest on our symbol as they see better electoral prospects and want to be part of a party that has political power,” he said.

Puri denied the farmers were against the BJP, and highlighted how the party was promising them MSP on most crops as part of its commitment to Punjab, besides allocating an annual budget of Rs 5,000 crore for crop diversification.