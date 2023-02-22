Weapons of Muktsar Akali leader seized

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, February 21

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducted raids at two places in the district and reportedly seized some records and weapons.

While one team conducted a raid at the residence of Akali leader Lakhvir Singh Lakhi Kingra, a former president of the Gidderbaha Truck Union, Peori Road in Gidderbaha, another team raided the residence of a murder accused Gurmeet Singh at Roranwali village.

Lakhi Kingra told the media that the team seized nine rifles, pistols and revolvers and a mobile phone from his residence. “Nine weapons registered in the name of me, my brother and four other persons staying with us were legal and seized today. Even the arms licences are renewed up to 2025. The team also took away my cellphone. I did not raise any objection, but assured them that I will cooperate with the team. My father has also served in the police.”

Similarly, Dana Ram, sarpanch of Roranwali village, said, “The NIA team came to the residence of Gurmeet Singh early this morning and asked him some questions related to a SIM card.

Gurmeet, however, maintained that he was not using that SIM card for the past seven months. “I, along with a panchayat member, was present there. Later, the team took Gurmeet to the Lambi police station,” said sarpanch.

