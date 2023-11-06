Wear mask, avoid morning walks, Punjab residents advised as air quality dips

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 5

In the wake of worsening air quality, the state Health Department today issued a detailed advisory to people, asking them to wear masks to save themselves from ailments being caused by air pollution due to farm fires.

Pointing out the vulnerable population, the department said that though everybody was at risk, some groups, including children, elderly population with conditions like diabetes, heart diseases, asthma or chronic obstructive airway diseases, were more vulnerable.

Department experts said air pollution can reduce lifespan and quality of life. Therefore, the use of face mask has been advised. The use of N95 masks has been recommended over the regular ones. Elderly persons and individuals with health issues like heart diseases or asthma should prioritise N95 masks, the advisory said.

A detailed advisory has also been issued for safety during morning walks. Early morning walks in smog are not safe as pollutants are at their highest levels during that time, the department said. It added: “Opt for walking after sunrise when the air is clearer.”

Health Dept issues advisory

The Health Department has asked children, the elderly and those with health issues to stay indoors as much as possible, especially in crowded areas and markets

They have also been advised to avoid early morning walks in the smog. They could instead walk after sunrise. Doors and windows must be closed at home as much as possible

#Agriculture #Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution