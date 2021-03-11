Wear masks in crowded areas: New Punjab Govt advisory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

The Punjab Government has issued an advisory asking the authorities concerned to ensure wearing of face masks in closed environments for public safety in wake of the recent Covid surge in certain states. The advisory said masks should be worn in buses, trains, aircraft, cinema halls, shopping malls, departmental stores, public offices and classrooms.

DGP among 149 cops jabbed DGP VK Bhawra was among 149 police personnel who got themselves vaccinated with Covid-19 booster dose at a camp organised at Punjab Police Headquarters in Chandigarh on Friday.

The civil surgeons have also been asked to ensure increased testing.

The Haryana Government, earlier this week, made wearing masks mandatory in districts falling in the National Capital Region. The Chandigarh administration has also asked people to wear masks at crowded places.

In a separate order, the government said, “The Covid control room shall be managed by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. The department shall keep a strict vigil on the situation and shall request the Department of Personnel for deputing senior officers as and when it becomes necessary.”