Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, February 4

With dry weather prevailing in Punjab and Haryana, the weather department has predicted a rise in minimum temperatures in the region during the next few days, with the possibility of isolated rain in the hilly areas.

“Rise in minimum temperatures by about two degrees Celsius is likely over many parts of northwest India till February 7 and no significant change is expected thereafter,” a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said.

The maximum temperature in Punjab over the past 24 hours ranged from 20.1 degrees Celsius at Gurdaspur to 25.2 degrees Celsius at Faridkot, while the minimum temperatures were between 6.3 degrees Celsius at Budh Singh Wala in Moga to 10.3 degrees Celsius at Amritsar. Dense fog was also reported from a few places.

In Haryana, the maximum temperatures were in the range of 21.2 degrees Celsius at Hisar to 25.8. degrees Celsius at Narnaul, while the minimum temperatures were between 6.9 degrees Celsius at Jagdishpura in Sonepat and 12 degrees Celsius at Panchkula, according to the IMD data.

The maximum and minimum temperatures experienced in Punjab during the past 24 hours were above normal by up to 4.5 and 3.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, while in Haryana they were above normal by up to 4.1 and 3.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weatherman has said that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of February 5 and under its influence light isolated to scattered rain and snow is likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh.

Another western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of February 8. A western disturbance is already running in the middle tropospheric westerlies near 63-degree east longitude and 34-degree north latitude.

Both Punjab and Haryana, which normally experience a small amount of rain in the first week of February, have remained dry so far. Neighbouring Himachal Pradesh has experienced a trace of rain in Kullu and Lahaul Spiti districts during this period.