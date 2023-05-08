Week after repair, sandbag wall along canals falls

Faridkot, May 7
Days after the Canal and Irrigation Department spent about Rs 80 lakh to plug a breach on the common service bank of Sirhind and Rajasthan feeder canals in Faridkot town, the “sandbag wall”, which was built to plug the gap, collapsed on Wednesday.
After plugging the breach in the canals, water supply was resumed in the Rajasthan feeder canal last week. But the sandbags failed to provide a safe barrier.
Ramanpreet Singh, Executive Engineer of the department, said high speed of water in the canal caused the collapse of the sandbag wall. He claimed it was the temporary repair work which failed to plug the breach properly.
However, sources in the department revealed it was due to negligence of some employees in regulating the water supply in the canal after the repair work.
Using the sandbags to plug a breach in the canals is one of the traditional ways to solve the problem. “Although this method to stop flooding has been used countless times, it is no longer the most effective solution,” said a senior officer.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre says ready for dialogue; drones, copters for surveillance
23K moved to safety | Opposition for President’s rule
Wrestlers set May 21 deadline for WFI chief's arrest; govt sends panel for talks
Support swells at Jantar Mantar | Punjab farm unions, 100 kh...
Chill may trigger fungal diseases, fear orchardists
Cherry, plum yield in HP already down