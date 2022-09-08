Week later, VK Bhawra responds to notice, poses 20 questions to Punjab Government

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, September 7

DGP-cum-chairman of the Punjab Police Housing Corporation (PPHC) VK Bhawra, who was unceremoniously removed from the post of the head of the state force last week, has taken on the Punjab Government in his strong reply to the show-cause notice served on him earlier.

Sources revealed Bhawra had posed more than 20 questions to the state government about the crime incidents referred to in the notice. He has asked for the records of all these incidents along with the data and analysis on the basis of which the government surmised that these were handled improperly.

With Bhawra joining as the PPHC chairman, it seemed that the notice issue will die down. But, he has strongly counter-questioned the state government.

Bhawra on Monday vacated the post of the state DGP and joined as the PPHC chairman. Earlier on July 4, he had taken two-month leave following which the government had appointed Gaurav Yadav as the officiating state DGP (head of the state force). Just days before Bhawra was scheduled to return from his leave, the state government through the Home Department served him a show-cause notice on the improper handling of certain crime incidents during his tenure.

The sources further said the state government was in a fix in replying to the posers by DGP Bhawra. It is important that the state government makes a proper ground for the removal of Bhawra from the state DGP post. He was appointed in fulfilment of the procedure laid down by the Supreme Court.

The court ordered the DGP should be selected from a panel of three eligible officers shortlisted by the Union Public Service Commission. The DGP will have fixed tenure unless they leaves the post on their own or there is a legal ground of incompetence.

Had recently vacated post of state DGP