Weeklong protest by SKM from tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, May 9

Farm unions under the umbrella of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-political) have come out in support of wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

A large number of farmers from Punjab have participated in the protest at Delhi. Activists of the BKU (Urgahan) and its women wing, the BKU (Sidhupur), the Krantikari Kisan Union of Punjab and others have also visited the protest site in Delhi.

As per the call of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) nationwide weeklong protest from May 11, farm unions will stage protests at district headquarters of the state. Marches will be held and effigies of the WFI president and the Union government will be burnt.

BKU Ekta (Ugrahan) senior leader Shingara Singh Mann said, “We went to Delhi on May 7 to participate in the protest and announced three-day protests in Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand, but now the SKM has given a call for protests, now we will stage a protest on May 13 and other unions on different days. We will wait till May 21, the ultimatum date given by the committee for his arrest, after which further action will be announced.”

Lok Morcha Punjab today held a rally at Teacher Home in Bathinda followed by a march in support of the wrestlers. A large number of women also participated in it.

Addressing the rally, state secretary of the front Jagmail Singh said the voice raised by these girls deserved the support of society. These players had been bullied due to the high political influence and now all efforts are being made to suppress the voice of the victims.

Farmer leader Harjinder Kaur Bindu said, “We have supported the protest taken out by the Lok Morcha Punjab and demand all sections of society to come out and support the wrestlers.”