 Weeks after Partap Bajwa's 'own stage' remark, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu holds another rally in Bathinda : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  Weeks after Partap Bajwa's 'own stage' remark, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu holds another rally in Bathinda

Weeks after Partap Bajwa’s ‘own stage’ remark, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu holds another rally in Bathinda

Former cricketer targets the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab over rising debt

Weeks after Partap Bajwa’s ‘own stage’ remark, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu holds another rally in Bathinda

Former PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu being honoured with a sword during a rally at Kot Shamir in Bathinda on Sunday. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma



PTI

Chandigarh, January 7

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday attacked the AAP government in Punjab over various issues, including rising debt, during a rally organised in Bathinda district.

It was Sidhu’s second rally in Bathinda in less than a month and it was organised by Sidhu’s close aide Harvinder Singh Laddi.

The previous rally of the former cricketer at Mehraj village in Bathinda on December 17 had evoked a sharp reaction from several Congress leaders, including Partap Singh Bajwa who had then asked Sidhu to join the party’s programmes instead of setting up his “own stage”.

Later, some Congress leaders had also demanded an action against Sidhu, alleging “his actions often work against the interests of the party as a whole”.

Addressing the Sunday’s public meeting at Kot Shamir village in Bathinda, Sidhu targeted the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab over rising debt.

He claimed that the state government had taken Rs 2,500 crore more debt in this year.

“Rs 2,500 crore of debt has been taken this new year. They (AAP government) are taking Rs 40,000 crore of loan every year and paying Rs 35,000 crore of interest. It is to be paid by the people of Punjab,” Sidhu said.

He slammed the AAP government for not fulfilling its promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month to all women in the state.

“Women are sitting here. Have you got Rs 1,000,” he asked.

Further hitting out at the Mann government over the issue of jobs, Sidhu alleged that the state government reduced the number of jobs in the irrigation department from 16,000 to 8,000.

“When there is no money, how will you pay the salary,” he said.

On the issue of electricity, Sidhu asked Mann whether he had earlier told people that free electricity would be given by raising debt.

