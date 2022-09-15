Welfare scheme payments to be routed through PFMS: Punjab minister Dr Baljit Kaur

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

Punjab will be the first state in the country to provide welfare schemes’ pension payment through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

Disclosing this here today Social Security Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said the Punjab Government was continuously working to provide hassle-free services and timely social welfare schemes benefits to the elderly, widows and destitute women, dependent children and disabled. She said that under these initiatives, the government would utilise the PFMS for prompt payment of pension.

The state government is providing financial assistance to the beneficiaries in the form of a pension of Rs 1,500 per month. At present, 30.25 lakh beneficiaries were getting the benefit of pension under these schemes in the state, she added.

She said a new system had been implemented in Punjab for prompt payment of pension.