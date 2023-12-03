Welfare schemes not reaching masses: Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit

Ropar, December 2
Governor Banwari Lal Purohit said there were complaints that the benefits of welfare schemes launched by the Union Government were not reaching the masses. Purohit was interacting with mediapersons at a camp organised under “Hamara Sankalp,Viksit Bharat” movement at the nearby Rodmajra village here today.
The Governor said the Ayushman Bharat Scheme provides Rs 5 lakh for people who require medical treatment. Patients are eligible to get benefit of this scheme even at private hospitals but a majority of them are not aware of it, he said.
